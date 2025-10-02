Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has deemed the iPhone 11 Pro Max a vintage product and has added the product to its list of vintage products. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro has not been added, indicating that the company has been selling the device to certain third-party resellers for a period of time. Even if it is now vintage, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is still eligible to be updated up to iOS 26.


Apple deems a product vintage after five years since the company halted its distribution. Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple itself may still offer possible repairs for vintage products as long as they have available parts for the devices.

Apple has also added all the Apple Watch Series 3 models to the vintage products list. It has been over 8 years since the release of the smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 was a good budget-friendly watch from its launch until 2022. The watch was released in September 2017. Interestingly, it outlived its predecessor as the Series 4 models got added to the list of vintage products before the Apple Watch Series 3.


