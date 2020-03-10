Apple watchOS 7 and Watch Series 6 to feature Watch Face Sharing and Parental Controls

The new Apple Watch Series 6 will have the ability to detect blood oxygen saturation along with several other new upgrades and capabilities. According to the reports by 9to5mac, there will be several Apple Watch Features.

It will have a “Share Your Face” feature, which will allow users to share their faces among themself. The users will be able to share a specific watch face configuration. Apple will make the watch face configurations sharable as files.

Another feature that this new Watch will have is the InfoGraph Pro, which will have a tachymeter. It will also come with the function of Photos Watch Face. With the latest watchOS 7, the users can create watch faces from photos.

One of the most exciting features that the new Apple Watch Series 6 will see the parental controls. With watchOS 7, the parents can now manage the Apple Watch for their child from their phone. Another exciting feature which watchOS 7 will add is the schooltime feature. This feature will allow the parents to manage which apps to use during specific hours.

Apple Watch‌ Series 6 and watchOS 7 will also have a sleep tracking feature. With the latest features and capabilities, users can now set personalized sleep goals using the Health app on their iPhone.

Apple will unveil details about the watchOS 7 in the coming Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.