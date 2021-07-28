Apple wearables top iPad and Mac for Q3 revenue

Wearable revenue on Apple products have exceeded that of its iPad and Mac sales for the third quarter.

In the latest earnings call Apple showed a surprising rise in sales of Wearables, Home and Accessories category. It’s now $8.8 billion, a significant improvement over its performance last quarter (at $7.8 billion) and last year (at $6.5 billion).

Tim Cook, Apple CEO mentioned that it was a strong quarter for the Wearables, Home and Accessories category and set a new record at the same time. People are now finding new ways to be connected and entertained on the go and at home.

Cook continues how the Apple Watch remains a top choice for consumers who are looking to stay fit and healthy, while the AirTags is a strong product that protects user privacy while helping users find their items.

The Q3 2021 figures show a 36% growth, while the Mac and iPad is at $8.2 billion and $7.4 billion, respectively.

