Apple website ‘Taken Over’ by Apple Arcade characters

Browse the US Apple website and you might find a pleasant surprise. Today, Apple Arcade characters have ‘invaded’ the site in what’s believed to be an advertisement for Apple’s gaming service.

LEGO mini-figures, Frogger, Sonic, and others make an appearance in just about every section of Apple.com. It’s clear that the Cupertino-based company is encouraging more people to sign up to experience the exclusive games on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade games can be played on the Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone, with Apple teaming up with big-name companies and indie developers for its content. It was launched in September 2019 and costs $4.99 a month. Subscribers gain access to more than a hundred titles of different genres such as role-playing, puzzle, adventure and more.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO reports that the service got to a ‘strong’ start but didn’t say exactly how. The company has begun increasing the service’s visibility via Apple Store displays and putting compatible gaming accessories upfront. Homepage promotion is the latest effort in getting people to sign up.