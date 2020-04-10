Apple will announce earnings for Q2 on April 20

Today Apple updated its website announcing the earnings of its second fiscal quarter. Apple will share the results of its total earnings form Q2 2020 on April 20.

Many people around the world are looking forward to these results. They are keen to know the results due to the COVID pandemic and how it affects Apple’s sales. These numbers will give the details on how sales have fallen because of the pandemic. Apple closed its stores in Mainland China for several weeks in February. Apple stores are still closed outside of China since March 14.

Back in February, Apple issued a statement announcing that it will not reach the sales and revenue goals for this quarter. Apple told that the reason for not reaching their revenue goals was none other than the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple thought that the stores will open in the coming time, but that has not been the case. Stores have been closing in the USA as the situation has only got worse since February 2020. Earlier Apple was expecting to reach $63 to $67 billion in this quarter, but that is not likely to happen.

Apple will release the quarterly earnings statement at 1:30 p.m. Pacific and 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 30.