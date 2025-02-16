Apple

Apple will continue posting ads on X

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has continued with their ads on the platform X. They had stopped doing so after a controversial comment was made by Elon Musk back in 2023, and last month, a report surfaced that Apple is discussing whether to advertise on X again and went with the green light. The account @Apple ran an ad promoting the privacy features of Safari as well as ads for Severance, an Apple TV+ original.

Advertisements

Apple is just one among various major companies that have halted posting ads on X, namely IBM, Disney, Sony, Coca-Cola, and more brands. Twitter was bought by Elon Musk around 3 years ago, and renamed the platform X a year after he took over. The platform’s approach was weaker when it came to monitoring and moderation, whereas controversial and extremist takes proliferated and began circulating on the platform, like when Kanye West, a rapper made a lot of Sexist and racists posts before the account was deactivated.

Apple
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Safari
Safari technology preview 213 launched by Apple
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Android tablets and smartphones can now access Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Refurbished MacBook Pros and Mac minis featuring M4 chips now sold by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 “Coming Soon” in product listing
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reportedly sourcing UTG for their first foldable gadget
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
OLED MacBook Air slated to arrive in 2029
1 Min Read
Apple
Transfer of digital purchases between two Apple accounts now possible
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Alibaba agrees to bring Apple Intelligence to China
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple raises trade-in values for Mac in promo
1 Min Read
Lost your password?