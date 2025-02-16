Apple will continue posting ads on X

Apple has continued with their ads on the platform X. They had stopped doing so after a controversial comment was made by Elon Musk back in 2023, and last month, a report surfaced that Apple is discussing whether to advertise on X again and went with the green light. The account @Apple ran an ad promoting the privacy features of Safari as well as ads for Severance, an Apple TV+ original.

Advertisements

Apple is just one among various major companies that have halted posting ads on X, namely IBM, Disney, Sony, Coca-Cola, and more brands. Twitter was bought by Elon Musk around 3 years ago, and renamed the platform X a year after he took over. The platform’s approach was weaker when it came to monitoring and moderation, whereas controversial and extremist takes proliferated and began circulating on the platform, like when Kanye West, a rapper made a lot of Sexist and racists posts before the account was deactivated.