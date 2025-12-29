Apple Will Depend On Samsung More Due to RAM Prices Increasing

Apple is bound to increase its dependence on Samsung by a wide margin because the prices for the memory component of the iPhone continue to soar. The company will be branching out the portion of iPhone memory sourced from Samsung, given the increasing costs.



Samsung has kept considerable production amounts for mobile and general-purpose DRAM so that the requirement for predictable and huge volumes is met. Samsung is apparently the only company that matches the conditions set by Apple.

Reportedly, the hardware of Apple is sensitive to voltage spikes that happen momentarily, which are not accommodated well by their most recent chips. This results in more pressure on suppliers for memory to provide components that perform similarly.

The company will be putting in larger orders for Samsung, allowing them to lock in more potential economies of scale benefits and predictable deliveries, even as costs for components increase in the future.