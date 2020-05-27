Apple will provide COVID-19 related assistance to authorized repair shops

MacRumors obtained an internal memo in which it was written that Apple will assist third party repair partners all across the globe. This assistance is related to the COVID-19 related expenses like providing protective equipment, cleaning materials, etc.

According to the internal memo Apple will provide subsidy to all of the eligible authorized Apple Authorized Service Providers. The subsidy is in the form of an increased payout for every repair the service providers complete.

Apple will offer this subsidy to each provider according to the stay-at-home safety guidelines in each country. To get more details on the subsidy and the assistance, Apple Authorized Services Providers have to contact their Apple representatives to get more details on this matter.

Apple has been providing safety equipment including N95 masks all across the globe to help fight the spread of the COVID-19. Apple has also been giving donations to several organizations such as Food Fund to help those who are in need at this time of the pandemic. It is also not the first time that Apple has offered assistance for its authorized service providers.

If anyone wishes to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in their local area, they should visit Apple’s Website and navigate to the Get Support page and then follow the steps for initiating a repair.