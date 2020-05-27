Apple will reopen retail stores in Japan this week

Apple is looking forward to reopening its retail stores in Japan as it has been closed for a long time because of the ongoing pandemic.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will begin to reopen its retail stores in Japan this week. Japan is Apple’s strong market and has been closed for months now. According to Bloomberg’s report the stores on Nagoya Sakae and Fukuoka are all set to reopen on May 27. This news comes from the company’s retail website, says Gurman. Apple has several other stores in various cities in Japan, but there is no news of them being reopened.

Japanese Prime Minister has lifted the state of emergency one week ahead of the scheduled time, but, Tokyo remains in the state of emergency. Like all other stores which Apple has reopened across the globe, the stores which will reopen in Japan will also follow the same safety guidelines.

These safety measures include temperature checks before entering the store, wearing of masks by both the employees and the customers. There is also a limited number of people who will be allowed to enter the stores. Apple will also emphasize on the one-to-one service.