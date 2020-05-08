Apple will start its Virtual WWDC event on June 22

Apple today announced that it will start the virtual WWDC event from June 22. Apple will host the event on the Apple Developer website and the Apple Developer app. The event will be free for all developers.

Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Phill Schiller says that it will be the biggest WWDC event yet. It will bring together a community of more than 23 million developers from across the globe for an entire week. The developers will learn more about Apple’s plans and platforms.

Phill Schiller said Apple can’t wait to share all the tools and apps they have been working on, these tools and apps will help the developers create more incredible services and apps in the future. He also said that Apple will share more details about the upcoming WWDC20 as the actual event date comes closer.

Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi said that the students are also an important part of the developer community. He said last year there were student developers from 37 countries around the globe. Craig said that Apple wants to celebrate the young developers and their smart and innovative contributions from all over the world.

Craig also said that Apple looks forward to the students to participate in Swift Student Challenge to turn their ideas into reality.

During the WWDC20 Apple plans to unveil iOS 14, macOS 10.16, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.