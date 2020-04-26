Apple will start production of third generation AirPods in first half of 2021

According to the Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo in a note to the investors, Apple is working on a 3rd Generation model of the AirPods which will start production in the first half of 2021.

According to the notes he sent to the investors, the big change that these new AirPods will have is the internal changes and not in outer design. The new AirPods will replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design and adopt the SiP design. Kuo also added that one of the reasons for this new model is decreasing demand for the 2nd generation AirPods. Kuo also mentions that the main supplier for this new model will be Luxshare ICT.

There are also rumor that Apple is also working on the AirPods model that has no ANC. But Kuo did not mention that in the notes to the investors. It is also rumored that these AirPods will have the same design as AirPods Pro and a lower price tag. However, he mentioned that there will be a new AirPods model later this year but those are the new Beats and not the AirPods.

He mentioned that Apple will start mass production of the new model in the fourth quarter next year and till the first quarter of 2022.