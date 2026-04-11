Apple Will Use OLED Display Sourced By Samsung

Samsung will be exclusively sourcing Apple OLED panels that are foldable for the next 3 years from Apple, as they both reach an agreement. Apple will not be able to use foldable panels made by other display suppliers.

The terms have been accepted as the lack of compatible alternative suppliers is visible. Apple will be releasing its first foldable iPhone this year. The device will have a book-style design that unfolds to show an inner display that is similar to the iPad Mini. It will have an inner display of 5.5 inches.

Apple is already using OLED display panels for the Apple Watch and Apple Pro. The company reportedly has no plans to integrate OLED display panels to their budget-friendly iPad, but the iPad Mini could potentially receive the panel. They are also looking to revamp the MacBook Air, giving it an OLED display as early as 2028.