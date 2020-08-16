Apple wins deal for a spy romance film

Variety recently reported that Apple has won a ‘fierce’ bidding competition to acquire a spy romance film featuring Idris Elba.

Details such as film name hasn’t been divulged yet, but it will be set in Africa and star Idris Elba. Simon and Elba Kinberg are the film’s producers, while Travon Free is the script writer. Free is known for his work in ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘Black Monday’.

Idris Elba recently agreed to a ‘first look’ deal with Apple, which means he will be producing movies and TV shows for the company’s streaming service Apple TV+.

Idris Elba is an English actor known for his work in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Luther, The Wire, Star Trek Beyond and Thor: Ragnarok.

Apple has signed a few ‘first look’ deals with notable figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott to produce content for Apple TV+. The Cupertino-based company’s streaming service costs $4.99 a month.