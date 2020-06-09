Apple wins patent for software for taking long-distance selfies

Apple has recently won a new patent that will allow taking “synthetic group selfies”. With this software, the users can take selfies without the people physically present close to each other.

According to The Verge, Apple users could invite other users to take part in a group selfie. At the moment it is not clear if this feature will be available for all iOS devices or only iPhones.

Once the users accept the invitation the software will then arrange the users in one image or one frame. The patent also describes that the users will see the window for an invitation to take part in the selfie. They will have the option to either accept or decline the invite to take part in the group photo.

The group selfie can be stored video images, single still photo, or even live streaming images. With these options, the users can create a synthetic selfie. The user can keep the original selfie or adjust the people in the selfie in different positions.

The Verge says that the idea for taking a group selfie first came up in 2018, and it was only now that Apple has been granted permission for it.