Apple working on iOS 18.2.1

By Samantha Wiley
Several pieces of evidence have appeared online about an upcoming minor update for iOS 18.

An X account revealed a new build number for iOS 18, claiming that the next one will be 22C161 and that the same update will be done for iPadOS. A site analytics check showed that iOS 18.2.1 will be a minor update with bug fixes. It’s worth noting that build numbers could be different as Apple usually changes them as they work out the final version. It’s believed that iOS 18.2.1 will be available to the public in January next year or this December at the earliest and will address common bugs and security vulnerabilities.

Apple regularly comes up with updates for its latest operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 will follow iOS 18.2, a major update that added FindMy improvements and Apple Intelligence features, as well as Genmoji.

Lost your password?