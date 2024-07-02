Apple working on new tech that simplifies the iPhone’s battery replacement

Apple is developing technology that can simplify battery replacement methods for the iPhone which could be introduced this year.

This decision came following the new EU law that requires manufacturers to make it certain that iPhone users can replace batteries by using accessible tools as soon as 2025 arrives. Apple is currently considering using adhesive debonding which is electrically induced to attain this.

The new technology Apple is working on entails enclosing the battery in metal instead of black foil. The method currently used to replace batteries by removing adhesive strips with the use of tweezers, and if the strips are broken in the process, solvents and heat will then be needed to complete the procedure.

This method is expected to make an appearance in one model of the iPhone 16, and branch to the iPhone 17 models next year.