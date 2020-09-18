AppleCare+ gets lower loss and theft deductible, shorter accidental damage period

Apple has made several changes to its AppleCare+ protection plan today, specifically accidental damage and Loss & Theft plans.

Before the update, Apple honors two accidental damage incidents in the span of 24 months. This has been changed to two accidental damage incidents for 12 months. Accidental damage can vary depending on device and extent of damage.

The iPhone loss and theft plan also gets a lower deductible. Instead of a $149 to $269 range (depending on iPhone model), the cost is a flat fee of $149 regardless of device.

AppleCare+ protection plan covers the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Just recently the Cupertino-based company made the service more attractive to its Canada and US customers by extending the eligibility to a whole year after the device purchase date.

AppleCare+ is available to eligible Apple devices, including the Pro Display XDR, AirPods, HomePod, iPod, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad and the iPhone.