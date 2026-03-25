Apple

AppleCare One Coming to the EU

By Samantha Wiley
AppleCare One Coming to the EU

The trademark of AppleCare One was registered in the EUIPO, European Union Intellectual Property Office, today hinting that the company will be releasing a subscription branching outside the United States for customers in the area to cover many of their Apple devices with one plan.


AppleCare One was released by Apple in the United States in 2025, July 2025. The plan has a starting price of $19.99 monthly and provides cover for up to 3 products; other devices that will be added can be availed for $5.99 monthly. It features the same benefits provided by AppleCare+, like priority support, coverage for battery, and unlimited accident repairs.

AppleCare One Coming to the EU

The company states that its pricing is flat regardless of the registered products in the subscription. The EUIPO did not file confirmation of a release date for markets in the EU, but registrations for trademarks are usually expanded rollouts of services by Apple.


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