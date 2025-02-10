AppleCare+ prepaid no longer available

Apple is no longer offering the prepaid option for AppleCare+.

Apple Store locations have dropped multi-year prepaid plans for AppleCare+, right after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the company will shift to a subscription-type service. Before, customers could add AppleCare+ when they buy an eligible product, or else within 60 days. Coverage could be extended to 45 days after the expiration date has passed. Now, retail stores do not offer it anymore, but the prepaid option can still be bought at Apple’s official website in two- and three-year durations.

Coverage depends on the Apple product- some, like the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and HomePod do not have AppleCare, while AirTags and accessories are not eligible for the service. It’s worth noting that pricing has increased as well. Users can check their AppleCare+ coverage by going to Settings, then General, and inside About, then Coverage. iPad, Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and others are covered.