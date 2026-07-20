AppleCare+ Sees Increase In Price

Plans for AppleCare One have seen an increase in value as the yearly and monthly prices for plans of AppleCare+ for iPads and Macs have seen an increase. Plans for AppleCare One remain priced at $19.99 monthly.

AppleCare One, released in July last year, enables you to cover 3 devices in one plan for a monthly price of $19.99, with extra devices allowed to be added for $5.99 per device. The plan provides you priority tech support, protection from theft and loss for Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads with accidental damage repair.

AppleCare One+ is still priced at $19.99, cheaper than plans from AppleCare+, with applicable and loss and theft coverage could now cost $26.97 every month. Every month you are now able to save $6.98 with AppleCare One+.

As long as the device you add is below 4 years old and in good condition you are able to add the devices to the plan.