AppleCare service window extends to 1 Year on Apple hardware

Apple is generously extending its AppleCare service purchase window for those who have bought an Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and other Apple hardware.

In a Bloomberg report, Apple employees in the US and Canada are given an internal heads-up that customers can opt to get AppleCare+ within one year of buying an Apple product.

Aside from the extension, the Cupertino-based company has also opened up the offer for customers who want the service in installments and those who want to pay for AppleCare+ in full.

To be eligible for AppleCare iPhones must not display any damage and should be in working condition. The service includes two accidental damage coverage every 2 years, while the theft and loss includes two loss, theft or accidental damage every 2 years. The two packages complement the 1-yr limited warranty with every Apple hardware purchase.

AppleCare+ and its policies can be seen at Apple’s official website.