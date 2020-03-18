Apple’s A14 processor rumored to exceed 3.1GHz

According to a report by Research Snipers, there is a rumor that the new Apple A14 Chip will exceed 3GHz. The A14 chip is an arm-based mobile processor.

The A14 is the successor to the A13 chip, which runs the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Apple might use the A14 chip in the fall’s release of the iPhone 12 models. According to the report by Research Snipers, the chip will have a Geekbench 4 score with a frequency of 3.1GHz. It will be 400MHz higher than Apple’s A13 chip, which is 2.7GHz.

The report also compares the ARM Processors with the A12 and A13 chips. The report reads, “At present, the performance of the ARM processor in the Android camp is even beyond the A12. The latest product has just touched the A13 level. This year, it will be thrown away by the iPhone 12’s A14. The current Geekbench 5 running performance and single-core performance are about 1.5 times higher than the Android flagship processor.”

Apple’s A14 chip is the 5nm-based processor. According to sources the Apple’s chipmaker TSMC will complete the production of the new chip in April this year. Several rumors also state that Apple is also working on Mac with an Apple-designed Arm processor.