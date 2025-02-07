Apple’s active devices reach a new record of 2.35 billion 

Apple disclosed metrics on their install base, where the company’s CEO Tim Cook shared that active devices are at 2.35 billion. The earnings call of the first quarter had a number of details regarding Apple’s business, where the previous number of active devices was at 2.2 billion, and it was 400 million more than the number that was shown in 2022. Now, Apple disclosed that the number has reached 2.35 billion, a new high record for active devices.

This is a huge increase since 2 years have passed, amassing 550 million devices in addition. Cook attempted to link Apple Intelligence and iPhone growth but was contradicted by statements from analysts. Though the iPhone has decreased to $69.1 billion year over year, it’s quite still selling in relatively large numbers and it is adding to the total install base. Total revenue is $124.3 billion for the first quarter of this year. Apple is branching out and exploring new areas to improve its install base as well as revenue, and an example of this is the Apple Vision Pro.