Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’

Apple’s branding for the AI boost technology is ‘Apple Intelligence’, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.

In an effort to race and keep in line with the AI pack, Apple might be introducing AI services for its users. This year’s WWDC is set as the stage for an Apple demonstration of what users could look forward to. Bloomberg recently mentioned that Apple is invested in bringing AI into its operating systems and apps, and still maintain a level of security and privacy. Furthermore, the initiative was branded as ‘Apple Intelligence’, although the meaning is vague and indistinct from the rest.

The report claims that Apple Intelligence will be on the main platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. It’s said that Apple has partnered up with ChatGPT to offer a similar chatbot. The keynote held at this year’s WWDC will cover the AI aspects and other elements.