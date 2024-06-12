Apple

Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple’s branding for the AI boost technology is ‘Apple Intelligence’, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In an effort to race and keep in line with the AI pack, Apple might be introducing AI services for its users. This year’s WWDC is set as the stage for an Apple demonstration of what users could look forward to. Bloomberg recently mentioned that Apple is invested in bringing AI into its operating systems and apps, and still maintain a level of security and privacy. Furthermore, the initiative was branded as ‘Apple Intelligence’, although the meaning is vague and indistinct from the rest.

Apple

The report claims that Apple Intelligence will be on the main platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. It’s said that Apple has partnered up with ChatGPT to offer a similar chatbot. The keynote held at this year’s WWDC will cover the AI aspects and other elements.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords
1 Min Read
Dark Mode
Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Big Fish
Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might introduce emoji as iMessages reply
1 Min Read
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
4 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Get $200 Off on the 2024 M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV Netflix
Apple TV Netflix might have a redesign soon
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games are being added to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Sniper Elite 4
‘Sniper Elite 4’ game arriving on iOS and Mac
1 Min Read
Lost your password?