Apple’s Back to School sale extends two more weeks

Apple has extended its Back to School promo for 2 more weeks in the US following the announcement of new Apple devices, such as the 8th gen iPad, the refreshed iPad Air, and the Apple Watch Series 6. The sale now ends on October 12.

The Cupertino-based company has excluded the new iPad Air from the promo when it updated the sale’s Terms and Conditions. Before the omission, iPad Air and iPad Pro purchases meant free AirPods.

Apple Back to School sale

The Back to School Sale officially went live in the US on June 15. Those who are eligible could get up to $159 credits towards AirPods with Wireless Charging, AirPods Pro and AirPods when they buy an iPad Pro, iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.

The Cupertino-based company has not set a specific date on when the new iPad Air will be launched. The promo extension could mean the device will be released before October 12.