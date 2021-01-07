Apple’s Back to Uni program starts today

Apple recently kicked off its annual Back to University program in Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia, offering teachers and students free AirPods on eligible purchases.

To avail of the promo, qualified teachers and students can buy any of the following Apple products- the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. They then get a free AirPods or choose to upgrade to AirPods Pro or the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at an extra cost.

In South Korea, Brazil, New Zealand and Australia iPad and Mac prices are slashed to reflect educational discounts. Apple is offering its AppleCare+ for 20% off.

The discounts apply to newly accepted and current uni students, staff and teachers and parents who are buying the device for their children. A sign up and verification with UniDays is needed. Customers can avail of the promo in both Apple retail store and online.