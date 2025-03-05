Apple

Apple’s C1 5G modem is the modem for future Apple Gadgets

By Samantha Wiley
C1 5G Modem

The latest addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, the iPhone 16e, features Apple’s very own designed, custom C1 modem supporting LTE and 5G connection whilst other iPhone models depend on Qualcomm modems. It’s a milestone for Apple, having worked on its own modem with cellular connectivity since 2018 and has now released its custom-made modem.

Tests regarding the speed of the C1 modem are still pending, but it is anticipated that it will supply slower speeds for 5G in contrast to the Snapdragon X71 Qualcomm model equipped in iPhone 16 devices. Apple plans to match and eventually outshine Qualcomm modem chips in production but it will take time to do so.

C1 5G Modem

Apple declares the C1 modem they developed as the most power efficient modem created for an iPhone. This is just the beginning of their custom made 5G chips, with more Apple Devices to feature this modem in the future.

