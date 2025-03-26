Apple’s China clean energy fund gets $99 million boost

Apple opened phase two of its China Clean Energy Fund to expand greener energy production in the country.

The Cupertino-based company first announced the project in 2018. Apple and twelve suppliers committed around $300 in hopes of connecting with manufacturers to promote renewable energy. Apple’s COO Jeff Williams said on Apple’s Chinese website that its suppliers are promoting ‘world-class progress in green and intelligent manufacturing’, and the second phase will allow the company to deepen supplier connections in China. The goal of the second phase is to produce 550,000 megawatt-hours of solar and wind power to the grid, with room to grow when more investors are brought in.

The first phase brought in more than one gigawatt of wind and solar projects in 14 provinces across China. It’s part of Apple’s goal to become fully carbon-neutral by the year 2030. Apple claims around 30% of its China-based production runs on green energy.