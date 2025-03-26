Apple

Apple’s China clean energy fund gets $99 million boost

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s China

Apple opened phase two of its China Clean Energy Fund to expand greener energy production in the country.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company first announced the project in 2018. Apple and twelve suppliers committed around $300 in hopes of connecting with manufacturers to promote renewable energy. Apple’s COO Jeff Williams said on Apple’s Chinese website that its suppliers are promoting ‘world-class progress in green and intelligent manufacturing’, and the second phase will allow the company to deepen supplier connections in China. The goal of the second phase is to produce 550,000 megawatt-hours of solar and wind power to the grid, with room to grow when more investors are brought in.

Apple’s China

The first phase brought in more than one gigawatt of wind and solar projects in 14 provinces across China. It’s part of Apple’s goal to become fully carbon-neutral by the year 2030. Apple claims around 30% of its China-based production runs on green energy.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
AirPods Max
AirPods Max to gain low-latency audio and lossless audio
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
All-Plastic Apple Watch SE delayed
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18
iPhone 18 lineup might have 2nm chip
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Apple plans to have ‘Energy Efficient’ component for foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple starting construction of Apple TV+ studios in Culver
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple-1 Computer
An Apple-1 computer recently sold for $375K
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance gets a Season 3 renewal
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have liquid metal hinges
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available to play on Mac
1 Min Read
Lost your password?