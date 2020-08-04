Apple’s COVID-19 assistance program gets an August extension

Apple Card’s assistance program has been extended further into August.

Apple has announced that they will be extending their Customer Assistance Program for COVID-19 for Apple Card owners, which means users can defer their payment without getting penalized.

Sluggish economy and the corona virus pandemic has made it difficult for families to keep up financially, which lead to bill payment concerns. Apple and Goldman Sachs have established the COVID-19 Assistance Program as a way to offset the burden for August.

Apple Card holders will be able to defer for August without acquiring interest charges. A request to enter the scheme is required, which can be done by going into the Wallet app, tapping the Options button, then Message and choosing ‘I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program’.

The program is just one of many Apple initiatives for customers that need financial assistance. Others include the ‘Path to Apple Card’ coaching program, Wallet app insights and the ability to buy Apple items via installments.