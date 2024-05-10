Apple

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad draws criticism

By Samantha Wiley
Crush

Apple’s newest ad featuring the iPad Pro has drawn criticism on the internet.

Advertisements

‘Crush’ is a one-minute video that shows a giant crushing machine bearing down on a number of things, including toys, guitars, paint cans, and sculptures. When the weight lifts up, an iPad Pro is revealed. Apple CEO Tim Cook released an X post about it, saying that it’s the thinnest product the company has created and has the most advanced display. Plus, it has the M4 chip and teases the reader with the phrase, ‘Imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.’ The tweet has received 29 thousand likes and 17.2 thousand comments, with most of them negative.

Crush

Cook also posted the ad on the social media platform Weibo and strangely received mostly positive remarks. It’s worth noting that the video is available on Apple’s official YouTube channel, albeit with the comments turned off.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 skipping iPad version
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
Blu-ray version of Ted Lasso arriving on July 30
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil 2
The Apple Pencil 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
iTunes gets Windows update for new iPad models
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro to have five unique box designs
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Marvel immersive story heading to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Enjoy a $150 Discount on a Higher Storage 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
OLED iPad Pro models do not have always-on display
1 Min Read
iPad
2024 iPad lineup boasts 10-hour battery life
1 Min Read
Smart Folio Cases
New iPad smart folio cases launched
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rumored colors announced
1 Min Read
Lost your password?