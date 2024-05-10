Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad draws criticism

Apple’s newest ad featuring the iPad Pro has drawn criticism on the internet.

‘Crush’ is a one-minute video that shows a giant crushing machine bearing down on a number of things, including toys, guitars, paint cans, and sculptures. When the weight lifts up, an iPad Pro is revealed. Apple CEO Tim Cook released an X post about it, saying that it’s the thinnest product the company has created and has the most advanced display. Plus, it has the M4 chip and teases the reader with the phrase, ‘Imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.’ The tweet has received 29 thousand likes and 17.2 thousand comments, with most of them negative.

Cook also posted the ad on the social media platform Weibo and strangely received mostly positive remarks. It’s worth noting that the video is available on Apple’s official YouTube channel, albeit with the comments turned off.