Apple

Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries

Apple is branching out the availability of the new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W max charging to multiple countries. The new version of the adapter supports plugs that are type G and has a folding design with three prongs, which can be distinguished from the past two-prong adapter that was released with the iPhone 17 line in September.


The adapter can now be purchased in the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, UK, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, following its previous release in the Philippines, US, Taiwan, Canada, Japan, China and Mexico.

Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries

The Dynamic Power Adapter has the same size as the 20W charger but offers more power. It can deliver up to 40W for faster charging. In short stints, it can go up to 60W, charging your device even quicker. Prices will vary in different countries but in the United States the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter the price is set at $39.


Latest News
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
1 Min Read
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
1 Min Read
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
1 Min Read
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
1 Min Read
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
1 Min Read
Lost your password?