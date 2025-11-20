Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries

Apple is branching out the availability of the new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W max charging to multiple countries. The new version of the adapter supports plugs that are type G and has a folding design with three prongs, which can be distinguished from the past two-prong adapter that was released with the iPhone 17 line in September.

The adapter can now be purchased in the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, UK, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, following its previous release in the Philippines, US, Taiwan, Canada, Japan, China and Mexico.

The Dynamic Power Adapter has the same size as the 20W charger but offers more power. It can deliver up to 40W for faster charging. In short stints, it can go up to 60W, charging your device even quicker. Prices will vary in different countries but in the United States the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter the price is set at $39.