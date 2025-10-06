Apple’s Earning Calls For Q4 Of This Year Happening On The 30th of October

On October 30, Apple is set to announce the results of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, featuring Apple CFO Kevan Parekh and Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about the financial results of the fiscal quarter with a short session for Q&A that lets analysts ask the CFO and CEO questions.

We take a look at what the company has done over the past few months.

Apple announced that the tariffs could amount up to $1.1 billion in costs for the 4th quarter. In July, a replacement to the Apple Executive took place, with Sabih Khan replacing Jeff Williams as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. The month after, the CEO tried to mitigate the damage tariffs could inflict on the company by gifting the President of the United States, Donald Trump, a commemorative plaque made of glass and gold.

A new Apple Store opened in China in Shenzhen. and relocated Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh to a bigger retail space. The company launched an Apple Manufacturing Academy with a 2-day program, while the Apple TV+ subscription saw a price hike.

September ends the season with the Apple Awe Dropping event, where they unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, along with other products like the AirPods Pro 3 and new Apple Watches.