Apple’s foldable iPad-MacBook device might run macOS

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPad-MacBook

The upcoming iPad-MacBook device will likely have macOS as its operating system, according to Jeff Pu.

We finally have an update on Apple’s foldable devices- it’s believed that mass production is set to begin in 2026, with possible launch dates in 2027 or 2026. Pu claimed that there will be two devices- a foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch display, and a larger device that has an 18.8-inch display. The larger device, according to Pu, will be a ‘MacBook-iPad hybrid’, and it will likely run macOS instead of iPadOS. The analyst cited a WSJ report for this, and it’s possible that macOS is the preferred operating system that will ‘serve as a laptop’.

The MacBook-iPad hybrid might be considered a touchscreen Mac in this regard. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said macOS 16 and iOS 19 will cater towards ‘new hardware designs’, which might include touch screen Macs and foldable devices.

