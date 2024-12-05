Apple

Apple’s foldable iPhone could rekindle interest in the foldable smartphone market

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

The market for foldable smartphones has stalled with customers’ decreasing interest in foldable devices. This can all change if Apple makes a foldable iPhone and introduces it to the public, states Ross Young, a display analyst.

Apple is rumored to be joining the foldable smartphone market in 2026 because they hold a ruling position over the smartphone market right now. The company could potentially start making a foldable smartphone which can increase the foldable smartphone market’s growth as interest is rekindled. 

Foldable iPhone

Rumors are circulating that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone with some analysts inclined to believe that the company is finally set to debut one in 2026, September. The design is expected to be a clamshell milar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip which folds vertically, measuring 7.9 to 8.3 inches in size. Young expects over 30% growth in the market for foldable smartphones next year, and it will increase by 20% by 2027 – 2028.

