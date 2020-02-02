Apple’s Go Tech Services can now repair your device On-Site

Haider Ali Khan
Apple's Go Tech Services can now repair your device On-Site

Apple is now offering customers in select cities a way to get their Apple devices repaired. Individuals who are unable to get to an Apple Store or repair shop can arrange for an on-site visit via the Authorized Service Provider Go Tech section at the Apple support page.

When requesting a device repair, an on-site option will be available via a link that says ‘Look for a service provider or Genius bar’ depending on the user’s location. Currently, this service is available in cities like Dallas, Houston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In these areas, the ‘Go Tech Services‘ will be one of the repair options.

Apple's Go Tech Service

Users are warned that a fee may be charged aside from the standard repair cost. The online site does not have additional information, but clicking on ‘Book through Provider’ will lead you to a page where you schedule an appointment. Moreover, you can choose a time and date for the repair.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp