Apple

Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India

By Samantha Wiley
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India

A proposal is under review in India where Apple may need to keep its service location for the GPS active at all times on all iPhones that are sold in India. Makers of smartphones are required to permanently turn on GPS which is satellite-assisted on the devices they manufacture.


A letter was sent earlier this year by the ICEA or India Cellular & Electronics Association representing both Google and Apple, wherein they warned the Indian government that having the GPS permanently active could be a regulatory overreach. The service is usually activated upon a location request by a particular app, and when trying to place emergency calls.

Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India

A separate directive was made but has been retracted in India, where all smartphone manufacturers like Google and Apple must have a pre-installed app from the government that does not allow users to disable the GPS and other functions. Criticism across the board seems to be the reason why the order was rescinded.


Latest News
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Losing Two More Executives
Apple Losing Two More Executives
1 Min Read
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple to Light Up Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
Apple to Light Up  Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
1 Min Read
Lost your password?