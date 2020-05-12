Apple’s Greg Joswiak shares details on rapid growth of AirPods

According to Greg Joswiak who is Apple’s Vice President of Product, Apple AirPods has been doing great over the past years, they have been performing well and better than Apple imagined. He said in a report by Wired, it spread almost like wildfire.

The Apple AirPods have seen a huge appreciation among its users. Apple adds versatile features to its latest models which attract customers from all across the globe. It was Joswiak who pushed Apple towards removing the headphone jack from the iPhone with the launch of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. He also shared details about the development stages of the AirPods.

He said that Apple worked and tested hundreds of designs for ears, shapes, and ear styles to come up with a design that will fit most of the population. He said that Apple took the research further with the AirPods Pro. Apple studied more designs and ear shapes with three different sizes of the tip. Now, these designs work for most of the population across the globe.

According to the reports, Apple sold 35 million AirPods. In the recent earnings call, Tim Cook said that the demand for the AirPods is phenomenal and will continue to do so. He also said that Apple’s wearable has set a new sales record.

Apple launched the first Gen AirPods in 2016. Apple launched the second generation AirPods in March 2019 and the AirPods Pro in October 2019.