Apple’s high-end smartphones booming

Premium iPhones with advanced features and expanded storage fuel a price and popularity surge given strong consumer demand.

The average retail price in the U.S. for the latest iPhone reached a new record, hitting $1,018 in the 2024 September quarter. 47% of the iPhones that were sold were Pro and Pro Max, while it was only 38% during the previous year.

The US-WARP metric shows a transparent perspective of spending by the company’s customer base, reflecting two shifts. One is how consumers opt for premium models- the Pro and Pro Max, because of their advanced features such as faster processing speeds and superior lenses. Second, demand rose for iPhone Pro models that come with extra storage, as people realize the need for a bigger capacity to store their photos and videos along with apps that they download and install.

Customers now consider high-end devices as investments as they value the advanced technology and useful features that these gadgets carry, and are willing to pay for top-tier, cutting-edge, high-performing devices, highlighting the influence of Apple in the industry.