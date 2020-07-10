Apple’s independent phone repair program now expands to Europe and Canada

Earlier today Apple announced that there are more than 140 repair businesses that participate in its phone repair program, which is called the Independent Repair provider Program. Apple launched this program back in August 2019. Apple is now expanding this program to Europe and Canada.

Many people may not have access to the Apple Stores or Apple-authorized service providers nearby. It is why these Apple customers look for repairs from independent repair and service providers. Now, through this program, the independent repair service providers such as uBreakiFix can offer certified out-of-warranty service and repairs for the iPhones.

These repairs include battery replacements, replacing displays, etc. as it is an Apple’s program, the repair businesses that participate in this program are given the same Apple genuine parts, training, tools, diagnostics and repair manuals that are provided to Apple Authorized Service Providers for making repairs.

However, these independent repair businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician for making the repairs to participate in the program. According to Apple COO Jeff Williams, Apple wants its customers to have a wide range of options for getting the repairs with a guarantee of safety.