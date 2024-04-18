Apple

Apple’s new ad titled ‘Goodbye Leather’

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple’s newest ad shows off the new FineWoven fabric material and foregoes using leather material for its cases and accessories.

Advertisements

The video, titled ‘Goodbye Leather’ is just 15 seconds long and declares that ‘Apple has eliminated leather in accessories’, with the words blowing up and revealing the words ‘to help reduce the impact on the planet.’ The message goes in line with the Cupertino-based company’s announcement to discontinue leather accessories for FineWoven accessories. However, FineWoven has proven to be less durable, with reports of consumers claiming the material is prone to stains and scratches. In one instance, the case had a misaligned charging port cutout.

Apple

‘Goodbye Leather’ is available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel. In her newsletter, Joanna Stern, a reporter from The Wall Street Journal recounted her experience with FineWoven, saying that her case was ‘browning like a rotten banana.’ Apple has yet to comment on the matter.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is Only $189
1 Min Read
OneNote App
OneNote app now available on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
Chat Filters feature on WhatsApp launches
1 Min Read
Anker Prime
The Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is $21 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Sports App
NHL and NBA Playoffs arrive on Apple Sports app
1 Min Read
X
X planning to adopt a per-action fee
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio may arrive soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro design leaked: Larger screen, new button, improved camera
3 Min Read
iMessage
RCS messaging integration is coming to the iPhone: Google
3 Min Read
M3 iMac
Grab the M3 iMac with 10 Core 256GB Storage at $149 Off
1 Min Read
Macs
M4-Powered Macs might launch this year
1 Min Read
iGBA Game Boy
iGBA game boy emulator exits App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?