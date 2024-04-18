Apple’s new ad titled ‘Goodbye Leather’

Apple’s newest ad shows off the new FineWoven fabric material and foregoes using leather material for its cases and accessories.

Advertisements

The video, titled ‘Goodbye Leather’ is just 15 seconds long and declares that ‘Apple has eliminated leather in accessories’, with the words blowing up and revealing the words ‘to help reduce the impact on the planet.’ The message goes in line with the Cupertino-based company’s announcement to discontinue leather accessories for FineWoven accessories. However, FineWoven has proven to be less durable, with reports of consumers claiming the material is prone to stains and scratches. In one instance, the case had a misaligned charging port cutout.

‘Goodbye Leather’ is available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel. In her newsletter, Joanna Stern, a reporter from The Wall Street Journal recounted her experience with FineWoven, saying that her case was ‘browning like a rotten banana.’ Apple has yet to comment on the matter.