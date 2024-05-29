Apple’s new foldable display could have an 18.8-inch screen

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the new Macbook will have a 20.2 inch or 18.8 inches foldable screen display, set to be released in 2026.

Advertisements

Industry expert Ross Young has confirmed Ming-Chi Kuo’s statement that the new foldable display laptop will have an 18.8-inch screen. In a social media post on X Young states that the new gadget is expected to have an 18.76 inch display due to cost reasons. Kuo adds that the 18.8 inch Macbook is expected to be similar to a 13 to14 inch Macbook when the device is folded.

A Macbook with a foldable screen is expected to have an all-screen design and will come with a virtual keyboard and the M5 chip, though details of this are yet to be disclosed. Apple wants to make the foldable screen crease-free, thus possibly resulting in it being as expensive as the Apple Pro Vision headset at a starting price of $3,499. There is no exact date when the foldable MacBook will be released, which could still be a few years from now.