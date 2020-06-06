Apple’s open-source project lets password management Apps create stronger passwords

Earlier today Apple launched an open-source project for developers. The purpose of the project is to help the developers who design password management apps to create strong passwords for a website.

According to Apple, the new open source project will allow the apps to create unique and strong passwords by integrating website-specific requirements that are used by an iCloud Keychain password manager. The developers can now use this open source project to integrate it into the websites to create unique, strong yet easy to remember passwords.

The password managers on the various websites generate unique passwords for the users, which means that they do not have to come up with their passwords. However, if the password is not compatible with the website the user will have to create their password causing a bad experience on the website. This project will allow the users to create easy to remember yet very strong passwords.

According to Apple, when password managers collaborate on changing password URLs and password rules allows the website to create a quality password. It in turn improves the website’s quality of work and also improves the password manager’s capability.