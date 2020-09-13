Apple’s potential senior leadership succession plan revealed

Amid concerns that Apple’s CEO and senior vice presidents are nearing retirement age, a report has laid out potential replacements to Tim Cook and other key personnel.

Apple has begun developing its new generation of leaders who are being groomed to take senior roles within the company. In a report by Bloomberg, Cook may pass his CEO baton to Jeff Williams, currently Chief Operating Officer of Apple. Williams has handled global operations and has had a hand in health initiatives as well as the Apple Watch.

The report also mentioned the replacement of Greg Joswiak, currently the marketing chief executive by Kaiann Drance, who’s the VP of iPhone marketing. The youngest member, Craig Federighi may be replaced by either Jon Andrews or Sebastien Marineau-Mes.

Eddy Cue, Senior VP of services may be replaced by Peter Stern, who’s currently in charge of Apple advertising platforms, iCloud, Apple Book, Apple News and original programming strategy.

Senior VP of operations Sabih Khan may be replaced by Priya Balasubramaniam; hardware tech honcho Johny Srouji may be replaced by Sribalan Santhanam, and Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio could give way to John Ternus in the near future.