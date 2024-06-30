Apple

Apple’s self-service diagnostics software expands to Europe

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has announced the availability of its diagnostic software tool for self-service repairs that are now offered in Europe. This tool allows users to finish through with the System Configuration procedure by putting the device in Diagnostic Mode. They can do simple repairs for the Mac, iPhone, and Studio Display with the help of the on-screen prompts without the need to reach out to Apple.

The service was first made available last year in the US, with the service first being exclusive to Authorized Service Providers and Apple Store technicianss. The diagnostic tool has expanded to Europe and is now accessible in 32 countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK.

The self-service program was released in 2022 which gives customers access to real Apple tools, manuals, and parts for the Mac, Studio Display, and iPhone for do-it-yourself maintenance and repairs for the said device that requires fixing.

