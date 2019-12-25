Apple’s ‘surprise’ holiday App Store promotion is now live

Apple has brought out a week-long promotion during the holidays on the App Store. Some of the deals involve free in-game items and apps.

Apple users can expect a daily deal where ‘treats’ are shown beginning December 24 up until December 29, 2019. The description reads that Apple will be giving away free games and apps, similar to ’12 Days of Christmas’, a program they held a few years ago.

In New Zealand and Australia, the promo has gone live and offers a special purchase bundle in Looney Tunes World of Mayhem. Moreover, the app Canva is offering three month’s worth of subscription for the price of one.

To discover the holiday deals, all you need is to visit the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV and download the highlighted app and game if you’re interested. Make sure to visit the App Store every day to check out the special offers.