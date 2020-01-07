Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ Appears on Golden Globe Awards

Original Apple TV+ show ‘The Morning Show’ has been nominated as ‘Best TV Series Drama‘ in the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Ricky Gervais hosts the event and made several remarks about the TV series in particular.

First, Gervais said that ‘The Morning Show’ is a superb drama and praised its values of dignity and making the right decisions. The camera switched to Tim Cook, who was in attendance during the event. But then, Gervais commented how Apple ran sweatshops in China, along with other giants Disney and Amazon. The speech has already made its rounds on Twitter.

Ricky Gervais:



"…You say you're woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you. If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech…" pic.twitter.com/rVRIng2JAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

‘The Morning Show’ didn’t win ‘Best Television Drama’, and the winner for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama’, where both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are nominated, hasn’t been announced yet.

Other Apple TV+ shows include ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Truth Be Told’, ‘Servant’ and ‘See’, among others. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month