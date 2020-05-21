Apple’s upcoming AirPods studio will be assembled in Vietnam

According to the report by The Information, Apple has plans to make the new headphones in Vietnam instead of China. Apple analyst Kuo told last month that the new headphones will start mass production in the middle of 2020. The report from The Information confirms that Luxshare and Goertek will assemble these in Vietnam.

It will be the first time when Apple has asked factories in Vietnam to mass-produce an entirely new product. Apple has made this decision because of the trade tensions between China and the USA. According to the report, not all of the new headphones will be manufactured in Vietnam, Apple has also been working with some of the contract manufacturers in China to produce some of these headphones there.

These headphones will have noise cancellation features. also, the Apple Leaker Jon Prosser told earlier that these headphones will be called AirPods Studio. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has already tested two versions of these headphones. One of them is the model that uses lighter and more breathable material and the other one is the premium version that uses leather. Jon Prosser also claimed that these headphones will have a starting price of $349.