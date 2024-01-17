Apple’s Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard blasted

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently went on social media X to say that the upcoming Virtual Keyboard for the Apple Vision Pro is a ‘complete write-off.’

Advertisements

Apple unveiled the virtual keyboard for the upcoming mixed reality headset during WWDC 2023, showing off a floating virtual keyboard that allows users to put text within a spatial computing environment. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the keyboard buttons are ‘raised above the platter’ to emulate touching physical keys, and the technology having spatial sound effects for feedback and to ‘compensate for the missing tactile information.’

Gurman said that the virtual keyboard experience is a ‘complete write-off’ for version 1.0’, claiming that he had to ‘poke each key one finger at a time’, and that there’s no in-air typing. He further said that users will ‘want a Bluetooth keyboard.’

The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off at least in 1.0. You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You’ll want a Bluetooth keyboard. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 12, 2024

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders start on January 19 and starts at $3,499 in the US.