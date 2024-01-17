Apple

Apple’s Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard blasted

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently went on social media X to say that the upcoming Virtual Keyboard for the Apple Vision Pro is a ‘complete write-off.’

Apple unveiled the virtual keyboard for the upcoming mixed reality headset during WWDC 2023, showing off a floating virtual keyboard that allows users to put text within a spatial computing environment. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the keyboard buttons are ‘raised above the platter’ to emulate touching physical keys, and the technology having spatial sound effects for feedback and to ‘compensate for the missing tactile information.’

Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard

Gurman said that the virtual keyboard experience is a ‘complete write-off’ for version 1.0’, claiming that he had to ‘poke each key one finger at a time’, and that there’s no in-air typing. He further said that users will ‘want a Bluetooth keyboard.’

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders start on January 19 and starts at $3,499 in the US.

