Apple’s ‘Worldwide’ ad video features Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and others

Apple has released a new video ad today for its Apple Music service, featuring renowned artists Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Anderson Paak and more.

The ad is under a minute in length and shows how the streaming service is available in 165 countries. On the official Apple YouTube channel, the description states that Apple Music is ‘bringing people closer’ to legendary entertainers, discoveries, rising stars and iconic artists.

In similar news, Apple recently rebranded its Beats 1 radio station to Apple Music 1, which can be accessed via the Radio tab on a Mac, iPad or iPhone’s Music app. An Apple Muisc subscription is not required to access the content.

Apple Music launched in 2015 and features 24/7 live radio broadcasts by Ebro Darden, Zane Lowe and other DJs in London, Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. Apple describes the service as the ‘center’ for artist-led programming, pop culture conversation and a global destination for fans and artists all over the globe.