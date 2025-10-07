Apple

AR Screen Not Available Until The Second-Gen Apple Smart Glasses 

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has halted development of a new version of the Vision Pro to focus on smart glasses that would rival the latest release of smart glasses made by Meta. The company plans to release the smart glasses late next year or early the year after.


Bloomberg reports that the first version of the smart glasses could be announced by next year, but won’t be released the same year to give time for the developers to adapt, similar to a rollout that’s done for Apple Silicon. There are reports that indicate an AR display will be integrated into a single lens within the second-gen smart glasses.

Apple is reportedly developing a processor under Apple Silicon for the non-AR version of the smart glasses. It will be based on the one that is used for the Apple Watch, capable of supporting features like taking photos, making phone calls, and executing Siri requests.


